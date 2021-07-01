Spoiler Alert Janaki Kalaganaledu Today’s Episode July 1: Jnanamba Desperate For Grandchild

Janaki finds Rama cleaning his mother’s photo. Rama explains that he loves his mother a lot. Janaki understands him and says that her father told her that a person who loves his mother will definitely love his partner.

Later, Jaanu heads to cook lunch but she finds that the food is already prepared. She calls Rama and tells him about lunch. While they wonder who cooked the food, Jnanamba calls them and tells them that she made the food.

Then they feed each other while having lunch. When Rama washes his own plate, Jaanu stops him and cleans all the dishes.

Jnanamba tells the priest at the temple that they were not able to complete Santhana Lakshmi Puja at their home and asks for a remedy. The priest suggests performing Abhishekam for Subrmaanyeshwara Swamy 108 times.

While all the family members feel that is a difficult task, Jnanamba prays to God and agrees to do the ritual. Will Jnanamba complete the ritual without any obstacles is to be watched in the episode.