Spoiler Alert : Anupamaa Today's Episode March 22

Anupamaa the most popular show that streams on HotStar and StarPlus is produced by Rajan Shahi and directed by Kut Productions. In the last episode, Anupamaa makes her official declaration and lets Vanraj take his decision about the house. Later, Vanraj and Kavya get into an argument.

In today's episode's Spoiler Alert Pakhi will return to Shah's house and surprise Shah's family. While Kavya convinces Vanraj that she will shift into his room. Pakhi has an emotional breakdown after she finds Kavya in Vanraj's room. Samar will take Pakhi to Nandini's house and try to explain to Pakhi. He tells Pakhi that Anupamaa didn't leave Shah's house for her. Meanwhile, Anupamaa tries to convince Pakhi to return home, and Vanraj faces a dilemma.