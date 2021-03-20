Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa Today's Episode March 20

Anupamaa the most popular show that streams on HotStar and StarPlus is produced by Rajan Shahi and directed by Kut Productions. In the last episode, Kavya plans to impress the family but she fails to do so. Also, Vanraj's shocking behavior of supporting Anupamaa leaves kavya shocked.

Here's ftoday's spoiler alert! Anupamaa and Samar share an emotion talk. He asks Anupamaa to forgive him for his behavior on Maha Shivaratri day. Anupamaa gives her official declaration about the house by giving Vanraj a blank legal paper with her sign and lets Vanraj take his decision on the house. Anupama asks Bapuji to forgive her for this decision.

On the other hand, Shah family celebrates as Anupamaa hits a century with her dance students. Samar gives Anupamaa a surprise with Anupamaa Dance Academy plan. Later, Vanraj and Kavya have an argument. Meanwhile, Pakhi gives a surprise to Shah's family by coming back home from the tour.