Special Guest Or Host In Tonight's Episode of Bigg Boss Kannada?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 has got mixed responses from all quarters. The current season hasn’t become successful like previous seasons be it in terms of contestants, performance or makers running the show without the host.

On top of that, Bigg Boss makers have come in for a lot of flak for eliminating deserving contestants and being partial towards a few contestants in Bigg Boss Kannada.

The buzz on social media doing the rounds is that Bigg Boss makers have planned a special surprise for tonight's episode. It is being said that a special guest or host is expected to enter the house tonight's episode. But, there’s no official report or details about the guest who’s going to make a special appearance in the show.

Who do you think will come as a special guest on the show tonight? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you. We ask all our viewers to watch this space for all the Bigg Boss Kannada updates.