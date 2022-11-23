Sorry Kartik Aryan, You Can't Match Allu Arjun: Fans

Stylish star Allu Arjun has become everyone's favorite actor after the stupendous success of Pushpa The Rise. Allu Arjun is going great guns in the professional front. Bunny's last two films Pushpa The Rise and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo did pretty well at the box office.

Bollywood handsome actor Kartik Aryan is reprising the role of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in Hindi. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is being remade in Hindi as Shehzada.

The Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo(Shehzada) teaser has been dropped on the internet. Shehzada film teaser has been receiving mixed responses from all quarters. Allu Arjun fans are not happy with Kartik Aryan's acting skills in Shehzada.

Bunny fans calling Kartik Aryan that he can't match Allu Arjun's swag or style. A big debate is happening on social media between Kartik and Bunny fans. Here are a few tweets for you all. Check out it:

Shehzada is directed by Varun Dhawan's brother, Rohit Dhawan, and features music by Pritam. The film is Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S. Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. ‘Shehzada’ will hit the big screens on February 10, 2023.

There is no need to match every one will have there own style he is just remaking the movie if we remake the movie there no Need do same like original hero and we all know anyways Bollywood will spoil the original like they already spoiled Kaithi movie 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ — Avi❣️ (@GouraramAvii) November 22, 2022

No one can match the style and swag of alluarjun — Mahalaxmi (@Mahalax70320565) November 22, 2022

Allu Arjun ka screen presence match karneka mushkili nahe... naa mumkin. — John Sugar (@me_sugr) November 22, 2022