Sorry Folks! Aravind Or Divya Uruduga Can’t Be Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8: Here's Why

Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga have come a long way,. Entering finals is really a big deal. Aravind and Divya Urudga have earned their place by showing immense passion and dedication towards the gane. Have you forgotten how they used to perform tasks in the house? Both have emerged as captains in first and second innings of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Don’t they deserve to win Bigg Boss Kannada 8? Obviously, your answer would be a big ‘Yes’ because both the audience and fans want the hardwork of the popular contestants to pay off. Looks like Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga may not be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8.

You ask us why are we so sure? Have you seen last night’s episode in which host Sudeep has been accused by Arviya fans of targeting Aravind and Divya Uruduga?

It is being said that Colors Kannada deliberately included that in the grand finale script because when they declare someone else as winner in the Sunday's episode, the makers wouldn’t be in a fix.

Araviya fans allege the makers highlighted image the old conversations between the couple which was totally uncalled for and irrelevant in the grand finale episode.

The showrunners might want to announce their favorite contestant Manju Pavagada as the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Sudeep’s last night's big lecture to Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP is somewhat hints at Manju Pavagada winning Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

BBK viewers were hugely disappoited with the show makers over the grand finale episode.

They contend that it was a marathon show to highlight upcoming serials on Colors Kannada and also reprimand conteatants as if it was another weekend episode. Do you agree with us or not? Let us know in the comments section below.