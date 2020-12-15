Sonu Gowda Confirmed For Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8?

Remember Sonu Gowda? Daughter of a makeup artist who has worked alongside several Kannada celebrities, Sonu shot to fame with her performances in movies like Inthi Ninna Preethiya, Fortuner, I love you and Gultoo. She also went on to work in a few Tamil movies.

Now, we hear that the actress is all set to try her luck in the Kannada TV reality show Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. There is a strong buzz that the show makers have approached Sonu Gowda to rope her into the show. We are not sure if the actress has accepted the offer.

There are several names making the rounds on social media for the season 8 of Kannada Bigg Boss and Sonu Gowda tops the list. Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is all set to begin in the third week of January. Sandalwood star Kichcha Sudeep who's been hosting the show will continue to anchor the popular Kannada TV reality show.

We hear that a huge set is already built at the Innovative Film City in Bidadi on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Mysore Road. By Sankranti, the list of contestants to take part in Bigg Boss 8 Kannada should be ready. It would be interesting to see who all will be part of the new season of Bigg Boss Kannada.