Some Contestants Targeted Me In BBT6: Chalaki Chanti

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6: Chalaki Chanti got evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 in the fifth week. We all know that he is one of the most jovial persons in the Bigg Boss house. He entertained audiences through his skits in Jabardasth but in Bigg Boss, he couldn't perform well. So, he got to be out of the house. While he was coming out of the show, Inaya cried a lot and told him that she would leave the house instead of him. In Sunday's episode, Inaya and Chalaki Chanti were left out of the nominated contestants. And finally, Chalaki Chanti was eliminated from the house.

After coming out of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6, in an interview with some media house, Chalaki Chanti said that he was very happy to be out of the house. One of the persons asked whether anyone in the house targeted Chalaki Chanti or not, then the latter said that he was targeted by some of the contestants in the house. Chanti also said that he also targeted some people in the house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 : Marina Is Not Playing Game?