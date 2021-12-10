Sohel Predicts Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Winner, Check Winning Contestant's Name

Do you remember Bigg Boss Telugu former contestant Syed Sohel Ryan? Yes, he had participated in Bigg Boss Telugu season 4. He ended up as the first runner-up of the show. Who wouldn't be watching the show, when they were part of the show once upon a time. Yes, Sohel is following the show.

When he was asked to name who has the highest chances of becoming the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu. Sohel predicted that VJ Sunny or SRC will be the winner of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Let's see whether Sohel's predictions of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner will come true.

Meanwhile, Sohel is waiting to make his debut as a hero in Tollywood. Sohel's upcoming film 'Mister Pregnant' is likely to hit the big screens early next year.