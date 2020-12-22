Sohel To Host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Sohel’s fanbase has only increased ever since he participated in the controversial reality show. He has been at the receiving end of immense love and appreciation ever since the Bigg Boss Telugu 4 season of the show wrapped up. Now, according to the latest report, it is being said that Sohel got a call from Starr Maa to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 buzz.

Yes, what you read is right. Sohel is all set to host Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 buzz. Generally, Bigg Boss Telugu winners will host the show but Abhijeet seems to be an introverted person that’s why makers have selected Sohel as the host for season 5 buzz, Sohel will be interviewing the eliminated contestant of the upcoming season. Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is likely to get launch in June 2021. However, an official confirmation regarding the launch date of a new season is yet to be made.

Talking about Bigg Boss Telugu grand finale was lit up with the megastar Chiranjeevi’s presence. He joined the host Nagarjuna Akkineni on the stage and had a gala time while interacting with each contestant of the show. The show witnessed an emotional event when Chiranjeevi decided to give Rs 10 lakhs to Mehaboob when he was highly impressed by his dance skills. Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale witnessed Abijeet Duddala as the winner and Akhil became the first runner up in the latest season.