Sohel Earned Double Prize Money Than Winner Abijeet?

Dec 21, 2020, 10:58 IST
- Sakshi Post

With Sunday’s episode of Bigg Boss, host Nagarjuna announced the winning contestants and drop curtains on the fourth season of the show. The Bigg Boss Telugu 4 grand finale was an extravagant evening filled with a spectacular performance by Mehreen, SS Thaman and endless entrainment.  The popular television reality show has finally crowned its fourth season winner and its none other Abhijeet. After several grueling weeks inside the Bigg Boss House, top 5 contestants-Abijeet, Akhil, Sohel, Ariyana and Harika. However, Ariyana and Harika were eliminated from the house paving the way for the top three contestants.

Later, Sohel also walked out of the race by taking a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh paving the way for Abhijeet and Akhil. Netizens are slamming the host Nagarjuna and Bigg Boss splitting prize money, they are saying it’s totally unfair. One user commented that Bigg Boss makers have pre-planned about splitting the prize money. Another user said that the Second runner-up took double the amount than the actual winner it’s really history in Bigg Boss. They are asking where’s the value for public votes. Yes, it is indeed true, Sohel earned double amount than the winner Abijeet. Sohel has received over Rs 35 lakhs from the show including Nagarjuna's donation to the orphanage on behalf of Sohel. Check out a few Twitter reactions over spitting prize money:

