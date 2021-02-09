Social Media Predicts Top Three Finalist Of Salman's Bigg Boss 14

One cannot deny the fact that we can't imagine Bigg Boss without Salman Khan. He has been associated with the show for more than five years. Now, he is the perfect host to Bigg Boss 14. He has hosted many seasons, in every season, Salman Khan has his own favourite contestant in the house. If you any ask Bigg Boss avid fan, who's the favourite contestant of Salman Khan.

Most of them will vote for Rakhi Sawant. She is one of the popular and strong contestants in the house. Although, she got the least votes but she managed to be in the news with her fights with the housemates. She is one of the reasons to get a massive TRPs rating for the show. As one week left for the finale, show makers have started predicting who will make into top three. One of the user on social media guesses that Rakhi Sawant, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya could be in top three finalists of this season. Aly Goni could be in fourth place.

But, if you ask us, there are more chances for Rubina and Rahul to be in top two and Rakhi might get evicted this weekend. If Rakhi reaches to grand finale also she will be the first to get eliminated from top five but she won't be the winner. The makers will go with public votes and we are pretty sure Rubina and Rahul will garner more votes than Rakhi.