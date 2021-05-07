Social Media Flooded With Songs Dedicated to Divya-Arvind Jodi

Kichcha Sudeep’s Kannada Bigg Boss season-8 is trending on all social media platforms. The popular contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada this season, Aravind-Divya Uruduga are the most favorite couple to many of the viewers.

The duo stepped into the house as strangers but got close during the course of the show. This cute pair has a huge fan following and fans of Divya and Aravind have nicknamed them Avirya, which is always trending on social media.

The latest buzz doing the rounds is that Divya is likely to walk out of the show owing to health issues. The show makers haven’t announced anything officially about Divya’s exit though. But, Colors Kannada has hinted that Divya is longer a contestant in the house as contestants were seen shifting the luggage to another room.

Now, Aravind-Divya fans have flooded social media timelines with Get Well Soon Messages for Divya and they are asking Aravind to be strong. A section of the audience have even dedicated a few songs for the couple on social media syncing visuals from the Bigg Boss house with Kannada songs.