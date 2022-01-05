Siri's First Reaction After Shanmukh-Deepthi Breakup Controversy

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Siri Hanmanth is getting trolled badly on social media by netizens. For those who joined in late to the story, Deepthi Sunaina broke up with Shanmukh Jaswanth for his relationship with Siri, when they were in the Bigg Boss house.

A section of the audience is blaming Siri for Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh's breakup. Now, Siri Hanmanth has reacted to Shanmukh-Deepthi's breakup post.

She hasn't said anything about them. But Siri has posted a cryptic video which is an indirect message to Shanmukh and Deepthi's fans who are trolling her.

Take a look at the screengrab: