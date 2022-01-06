Siri's Boyfriend Shrihan Confirms Break Up, Here's Proof

There's no denying the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows on the Telugu small screen. Several celebrities participate in the show to get an opportunity in films or for better career prospects.

Bigg Boss show plays a crucial role in changing the career of participants. However, this season around, it appears that Bigg Boss proved unlucky for two contestants on the personal front. No prizes for guessing who we are referring to. If you regularly watch Bigg Boss Telugu, then you must know by now.

For the unserved, Deepthi Sunaina-Shanmukh, Siri and Shrihan were dating before Shanmukh and Siri entered the Bigg Boss house. However, after they entered the show, Siri and Shanmukh's behaviour in the house not only irked viewers but also their respective partners Shrihan and Deepthi Sunaina. The two seem to jhave been deeply hurt by their behavior in the house.

Last week, Deepthi - Shanmukh called off their five-year relationship. Now, the latest we hear is that Siri's boyfriend Shrihan too is hinting at the same. The buzz is that the two haven't met after Siri's exit from the show. We already told you that Srihan already deleted all the pictures from social media except the movie posters of their series.

Siri's boyfriend Shrihan also did not wish his girlfriend (siri) on her birthday on social media. All these are pointing to a possible breakup between the two. Rumors are rife that Siri and Shrihan are likely to make an official announcement about their breakup soon. Shrihan avoiding Siri is being much discussed on social media.

