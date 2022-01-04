Siri Mulls Breakup After Srihan Deletes Photos from Social Media?

Do you remember Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Siri Hanmanth? The answer will be a big 'Yes'. Siri used to be one of the most popular contestants in the house. Though she lost the title, she managed to win the hearts of fans through her performance in the house.

In a latest development, Siri is being trolled by netizens for Shanmukh-Deepthi Sunaina's breakup.It is known that Siri is in a live-in relationship with her boyfriend Shrihan.

Although Siri was close to Shanmukh in the Bigg Boss house, she was never seen with Shannu after his break up with Deepthi Sunaina. But, Siri's latest story hints that all is not well even with her and boyfriend Srihan.

She shared it in an instagram story "I'm tougher than this. Oh Your life is so tough". Netizens are wondering if Siri is hinting about her breakup with Shrihan? Or Is Siri worried about Shanmukh has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Here's the screengrab for you. Take a look at it: