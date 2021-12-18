Siri, Maanas Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna’s Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to come to an end by tomorrow night .

The shoot for the grand finale episode is underway. Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Rajamouli are expected to appear on Bigg Boss Telugu's 5 grand finale.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Siri, Maanas will be eliminated in the finale round.

Currently, Maanas and Siri are in danger zone as per unofficial polls. The two are expected to get evicted from the house in tomorrow's episode.

The final battle is going to take place between Shanmukh and Sunny. It remains to be seen who’s going to step out of the finale race.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Bigg Boss Telugu house.