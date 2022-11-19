Siri Hanmanth To Visit Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Siri Hanmanth is a former contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu. She participated in its fifth season. We are hearing reports that the YouTube star is likely to visit the house during the ongoing season.

The show's makers are planning for a Bigg Boss family re-union episode. Siri is coming to the house to cheer up her boyfriend Shrihan. However, this piece of news is yet to be confirmed. If she indeed appears on the show as a guest, it will be fun to watch.

Talking about Shrihan, he has emerged as one of the most favourite contestants in the house, with his fans rooting for him hard. Will he change his game plan after his girlfriend's visit to the house? Is she going to make a difference to his strategy?

Watch this space for more updates.

