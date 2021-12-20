Siri Hanmanth Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grand finale ended on a grand note on Sunday. As predicted, VJ Sunny has emerged as Bigg Boss Telugu 5 winner, Shanmukh Jaswanth ended as a runner up.

If you recall, Siri Hanmanth was the first contestant to get evicted from the finale round. Do you know how much Siri Hanmanth earned from Bigg Boss house for her 15 weeks stint?

If reports are to be believed, Siri Hanmanth is said to have been paid Rs 2 lakhs per week. The total earnings of Siri for 15 weeks is said to be Rs 25 lakhs.

Siri is likely to have earned more than the mentioned figures. In the meantime, take a look at stunning pictures of Siri: