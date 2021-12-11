Siri Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Deets Insides

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is inching towards the finish line with just a few days to go for the grand finale. Yes. There are 9 more days left.

Today being Saturday, it is elimination time. This week's elimination is the final elimination of Season 5 Bigg Boss Telugu. The nominated contestants for the final week elimination are Siri, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Maanas, Sunny, and Kajal. According to the buzz on social media platforms, Siri is the last contestant to receive a red card from the house.

It is being said that as expected, even though Kajal is in the danger zone, Star Maa is likely to save her from Elimination. If Siri gets an exit pass, then the top five contestants will be VJ Sunny, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sreerama Chandra, Maanas, and Kajal.

Siri from day one of the show gave her best in all the tasks. A section of the audience says that Siri used Shannu for attention. It won't be wrong to say that Siri's popularity outside the house has increased, but there is some negative talk about her hugs and kisses with Shannu are also doing the rounds. However, it is common for any celebrity who enters the Bigg Boss show to behave in a certain way as a survival strategy. As per predictions, Sunny will lift the Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 trophy. Shanmukh or Sreerama Chandra might become the runner-up of the show. There are lots of debates going on in social media over the runner-up Title because the audience decided that, at any cost, Sunny would be the winner. Sunny is getting the highest voting percentage and fans are working 24/7 to make sure that he wins the trophy.