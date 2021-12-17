Siri Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will conclude this Sunday. Viewers will soon meet the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Currently, Sunny, Shanmukh and SRC are the top three finalists.

The final battle between these top contestants is going be intense.

Now, the latest we hear is that Siri has been eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. It is being said that Siri is said to be in the confession room as the makers are likely to do a fake elimination of Siri in the house. We will surely keep you posted on the latest developments in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. So don't forget to watch this space.