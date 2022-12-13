Singer Revanth To Get Evicted In Mid Week Elimination Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Singer Revanth doesn't need any introduction. He is a known celebrity to the Telugu audience, and most of them are rooting for him on social media. Not to mention, Revanth is one of the most loved contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Rumors are flying thick and fast in telly circles that Singer Revanth is expected to get eliminated during the mid-week eviction of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. The mid-week eviction is all set to take place on Wednesday.

According to our sources, Singer Revanth is not going to get eliminated in the mid-week eviction, it is just fake news. If you are waiting to know who is going to get evicted, then, there is a chance for Keerthi to get eliminated on Wednesday.

Who do you think will get eliminated on Wednesday? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Also Read: Unexpected Eliminations Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

