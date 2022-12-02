Singer Revanth Exit From Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Confirmed

Bigg Boss Telugu 6: Singer Revanth has emerged as the most loved contestant in the house. He has a separate fan following outside of the house for his one-liners. If you ask any Bigg Boss viewer, who will win Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Most of them would vote for Singer Revanth.

If the buzz is to be believed, Nagarjuna and the show makers are planning to eliminate Singer Revanth from the show. Singer Revanth and Anvitha have become parents to a baby girl.

It is a big moment for their family. The show makers could send Revanth home to be with his family. Likewise, the show makers could remove Revanth but nothing is officially confirmed yet.

What do you think? Will show makers really eliminate Revanth from the show or not? Let us know in the comments section below.

