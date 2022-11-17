Singer Revanth To Be The Last Captain Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant singer Revanth has emerged as one of the strongest contestants in the house. He is the most familiar contestant of the season. And his fans are rooting for him intensely. Vasanthi, who was recently evicted from the house, has predicted that Revanth will be the winner of the season.

Other than Revanth, to be objective, there are no potential players in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. That makes many believe that he is going to be the title winner. Currently, a race for the captaincy task is taking place in the house. The contenders for the captaincy task are these: Revanth, Inaya, Keerthi and Srihan.

If reports are to be believed, Revanth will be the captain of the 11th week. Probably, he could be the last captain of this season, as per the sources.

Do you think Revanth will lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 6? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

Also Read: Kantara On OTT Will Not Happen Anytime Soon - Deets Inside

