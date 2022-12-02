Singer Revanth, Anvitha Welcome First Child: Deets Inside

Singer Revanth and Anvitha have finally welcomed a baby girl. The couple got married on February 6, 2022.

Revanth's team shared a post on Instagram and wrote " Congratulations Revanth and @anvitha_gangaraju , We are so happy for both of you. Let’s all wish the little princess with good health and happiness. Here's the post for you:

Talking about Singer Revanth, currently, he is inside of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 house. He will not be able to see his daughter anytime soon. People are predicting Revanth would be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Let's wait and see what future awaits for Revanth in Bigg Boss house.

