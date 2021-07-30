Singer R P Patnaik Special Guest Appearance In Krishna Tulasi

Krishna Tulasi is one of the most popular serials in Zee Telugu. Singer RP Patnaik is going to make a special guest appearance in the serial. In the last episode, the grandfather of Akhil said that his wife, Shyama is going to inaugurate the new company. With this news, Akhil's mother and Aishwarya will be shocked. However, Shyama's mother-in-law is convinced but Aishwarya feels jealous of Shyama. In today's episode, RP Patnaik is going to make a special guest appearance and the makers of the serial have released a promo in which one could see RP Patnaik singing praises for Shyama. Here is the promo, just give a look at it.