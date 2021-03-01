Singer Mangil Remuneration For Sai Pallavi's Love Story 'Saranga Daniya' Song Will Leave You All Stunned

Akkineni Naga Chaitanya’s forthcoming flick ‘Love Story’ is making the right noises on all social media platforms. As you all might be aware that, the makers of the movie have released a video song of Saranga Daniya from the film. The song went viral on social media platforms in no time. It is a folk song and the song is getting positive responses from the audience and movie buffs.

Anchor Mangil is receiving lots of love for her voice and awesome music by AR Rahman. For those who are unversed, Sai Pallavi’s Saranga Daniya of Love Story was sung by Anchor Mangil. Do you know Mangil remuneration for the song? Industry sources tell us that Anchor Mangal is believed to got paid Rs 28 lakh to rendered her voice for the song. She is one of the top singers among the top 10 in Tollywood. She's charging Rs 28 lakh for a song is really worth to it. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited.

Back to Chaitu’s Love Story, it is directed by Shekhar Kammula’s and it will hit the big screens on April 16, 2021. Keep watching this space for more updates.