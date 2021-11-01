Singer Kalpana, Baba Bhaskar, Anchor Suma Strong Message To Shanmukh Jaswanth

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has managed to grab the attention of the audience since its inception. Diwali is around the corner and for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestants it came early as they all celebrated over the weekend. The weekend episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 was a star-studded one and witnessed a lot of drama. Anchor Suma, Singer Kalpana, Baba Bhaskar, and a few attended Sunday's episode as guests.

Interestingly, all the guests sent out a strong message to the most popular contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house—Shanmukh Jaswanth. Singer Kalpana said to Shannu, "Please change your batch (batch marchu)," Baba Bhaskar Focus on game (Game Adara), anchor Suma What's This Shannu ("Yentra Shannu Idhi"). All the celebrities were talking about Shannu's game in the house. They were trying to motivate him and tell him about what people are talking about him outside the Bigg Boss house.

For the unversed, Siri Hanmanth giving a peck on Shannu's forehead hasn't gone down well with the viewers. Netizens are trolling him badly on social media. Will Shannu change his game strategy or not is yet to be sees.

Will he sacrifice his friendship with Siri to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5 also remains to be seen? Let's wait and watch whether if Shanmukh will realize the hint given by celebrities.Does it mean they also think Shanmukh will be a finalist or become the winner?

Stay tuned to Sakhi Post for updates.