Singer Isavani Confirmed Contestant To Enter Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5

Hey Bigg Boss Tamil viewers, three more days to go for the launch of the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil. Kamal Haasan is all set to host the pilot episode and welcome the contestants. Bigg Boss Tamil audience are excited to watch Kamal Haasan hosting the show. After a long hiatus, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil are back with new and unique ideas to pique the interest of viewers. Kamal Haasan promises the viewers that they will witness double and triple entertainment than previous seasons. Season 5 Bigg Boss Tamil will kick start on October 3, which will air on Vijay TV.

There is a rumor going around that Gaana Singer Isaivani is set to enter the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 glasshouse. Isaivani began to sing Tamil film songs and to cover Gaana songs as a teenager because audiences responded well to them. In 2017, Gaana musician Sabesh Solomon contacted her and encouraged her to audition for a new band that was being formed by Tenma - The Casteless Collective. Isaivani became one of the first professional female Gaana singers in the world. That is why the Tamil audience calls her Gaana Singer Isaivani. In 2020, she was recognized for her achievements with one of the BBC 100 Women Awards. Tamil audience can't wait to watch Isaivani's performance in the Bigg Boss Tamil 5 glasshouse.