This Silent Contestant Could Win Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Like Abijeet

Star Maa's most watched reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 manages to be in the news with its daily dose of drama and fights in the house. Viewers know that Bigg Boss is meant for fights and controversies. Even the most quiet contestants are seen losing their cool over others in certain situations. A few contestants will still manage not to let their guard down irrespective of what happens around them.

Now, there's this one contestant in the current edition of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 who's the quiet introvert type. If you are wondering who we are referring to, let me break the suspense.

The contestant we are talking about is none other than Maanas, who is fully focused on his gameplay ever since he stepped into the Bigg Boss house.

The other contestants in the house are busy giving suggestions to others on how to play the game without focussing on their own. When it comes to Maanas, he is quietly winning the hearts of the audience like Bigg Boss Telugu 4 winner Abijeet did in the previous season. Bigg Boss viewers are comparing Maanas to Abijeet.

They are of the view that if Maanas continues the gameplay with the same attitude and mainatins healthy relationship with others, there's a chance for him to be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Dear readers, tell us what's your take on this?