Moj, India’s number one short video app celebrates Dasara, Karnataka’s favorite festival with a special campaign #DasaraDarbaar and a brand new lens. On this occasion, Moj has onboarded Karnataka’s beloved TV actor, chef, and host, Sihi Kahi Chandru to celebrate Dussehra with his fans, through the #DasaraDarbaar campaign. Sihi Kahi Chandru will be seen creating content in his unique style and entertaining fans with cooking challenges, #DasaraSihi and #KadlepuriChallenge. The chef and food critic will also be posting cooking videos on all nine days of the festival.

Apart from these, Moj has also planned other contests, where participants get a chance to win an iPhone amongst other prizes such as RealmePro watches and Wildcraft bags. The top five participants uploading the most engaging and innovative content will be featured on the Dasara Darbaar Leaderboard which will be updated daily. The winners will get to inter,act with Sihi Kahi Chandru through a live session. The challenges of #DasaraDarbaar are:

#DasaraAmbari – Participants to use the new lens and do a simple dance along with the Elephant on their favourite Kannada song

#NammaneGombe – Moj community to do Gombe Puje or show their innovative arrangement of setting up different dolls for the festival

#NammooraDasaraLook – This transformation challenge urges participants to change from their casual/ daily wear to region-specific ethnic/traditional wear.

#IdeNannaAmbari – Participants to showcase their most important ‘Ayudha’ through this challenge

#KadlepuriChallenge - Users have to shoot a video while preparing different recipes from puffed rice (kadlepuri)

#DasaraSihi - Participants will have to prepare a special sweet dish on the occasion of Dasara and recreate recipes shared by celebrity chef, Sihi Kahi Chandru

Talking about his association with Moj, Sihi Kahi Chandru said, “I am super excited to join Moj and connect with my millennial fans. Launching the virtual festivities through the #DasaraDarbaar campaign, Moj is ensuring safe celebrations while matching the onground festive fever. I am looking forward to seeing the creative interpretation of my recipes and sharing my three passions - comedy, cooking and enjoying food with all my fans!”

Commenting on the campaign, Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director - Content Strategy and Operations, Moj said, “With the #DasaraDarbaar campaign we intend to create a joyous, celebratory and devotional experience of Dussehra for our community in the safe and comfortable environment of their homes. By joining Moj, Sihi Kahi Chandru takes the celebration a notch higher. He is not just a talented actor, but also a great chef and food critic. His witty and humorous take on various subjects adds to his charm and we are delighted that he is now a part of Moj family.”

