Shruti Haasan To Host Bigg Boss 5: Deets Inside

Gorgeous actress Shruti Haasan is likely to host Bigg Boss 5. If you are wondering how Shruti Haasan is going to host Bigg Boss 5. Hang on, guys, before we tell you the real news. Rumours are doing the rounds that Shruti Haasan is all set to appear in Bigg Boss Tamil season 5. Yes, Kamal Haasan has been hosting the show for the past few seasons.

Yesterday, veteran actor Kamal Haasan was tested for COVID and admitted to the hospital. Kamal Haasan confirmed it via social media. Kamal Haasan posted in Tamil, which translates to, "After returning from America, I had a slight cough. Following a test, it was confirmed that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I have isolated myself in the hospital.

Request everyone to be careful understanding that the spread of the virus hasn't stopped." Shruti Haasan might be taking Kamal Haasan's place as host for the remainder of the Tamil Bigg Boss season 5. However, whether Shruti Haasan will be able to host the show or not is yet to be seen.