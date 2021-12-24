Shrihan Deletes Siri's Pics From Social Media After Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Siri Hanmanth was second contestant to get eliminated from the

finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

The latest news doing the rounds is that Siri’s boyfriend Shrihan is said to have deleted all their pictures from social media.

Rumors are doing the rounds that Siri’s boyfriend is reportedly upset over Siri’s relationship with Shanmukh. Siri’s boyfriend Shrihan is not talking to her and said to be maintaining distance from her, as per the buzz.

On the other hand, Deepthi Sunaina is also upset with Shanmukh Jaswanth. They two have not shared anything on social media. It appears Bigg Boss has broken the relationships of two sweet couples at the end of the show. Let's see if the two couples will kiss and make up.