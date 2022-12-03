Shrihan Beats Singer Revanth, Inaya: Deets Inside

Shrihan, Revanth and Inanya are among the most popular and strongest contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. They have been entertaining the contestants since they stepped into the house.

Last night, there was a 'ticket to the finale' task in the house. Shrihan won the task by beating his opponents.

He also happened to beat Revanth and Inaya who also gave their best while playing the task. Shrihan easily surpassed Revanth and Inanya. His fans are going gaga on social media with congratulatory messages.

It is left to see whether Shrihan will be able to clinch the trophy or not. What's your take on Shrihan's winning the show? Let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.

