Shocking: Voting Results Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Finale Week

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 6 has been trending on social media as only a few days left to meet the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Currently, six contestants are fighting to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

That's not all, All six contestants' fans be it Revanth, Rohit, Sri Satya, Keerthi, Adi Reddy and Shrihan are urging the show viewers to vote for their own favorite contestant on social media.

For those who joined late to the story, Singer Revanth and Shrihan are in a safe zone with the majority votes in the finale week of voting. Keerthi, Rohit and Sri Satya are in the danger zone with the least votes. Sri Satya and Keerthi will surely be going to miss the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. It is left to see who will be the ultimate winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

