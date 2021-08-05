Shocking: Vaishnavi Overtakes Divya Urudga: Deets Inside

There’s no denying the fact that Kannada Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched shows on the small screen. The current edition is all set to get wrapped up by end of this week. The show organizers have officially announced the top five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss Season 8.

Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Vaishnavi Gowda, Manju Pavgada and Prashant are the confirmed five finalists of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. Now there is a huge buzz doing the rounds that Divya Uruduga has slipped to the fourth position.

Yes, last night, there was mid-week eviction in the house and Colors Kannada saved the remaining contestants based on their last week's voting. The BBK show runners saved Aravind, Vaishnavi, Manju, Divya Uruduga, and Prashanth as the top 5 Finalists. The makers also hinted at their current position in the game.

In this context, Vaishnavi Gowda seems to have bagged more votes than Divya Uruduga. It is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss Kannada voting lines for the grand finale have opened, it is time to cast your vote for your favorite contestant.