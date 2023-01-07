Shocking: Shivin Eliminated From Bigg Boss Tamil 6

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is in its 13th week. Just a week left for the show makers to bring down the curtains of Bigg Boss Tamil 6. In case, you might have heard that Shivin has been eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

The buzz on social media suggests that Shivin is said to have got eliminated from the show as she got the least votes from the show buffs. She failed to entertain the viewers that's why she failed to escape from the elimination of this week.

Some of the show buffs are calling it an unfair elimination.

Some of them are telling that she deserves to be in the top five finalists. Shivin's elimination came as a huge shock to the show buffs.

Let's wait and see whether Shivin has been eliminated from the show or not.