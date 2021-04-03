Shocking Eviction: This Top Contestant Gets Eliminated From Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is the most talked about reality show in the Karnataka region. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see which contestant will bid goodbye to the show considering this is the fifth week of Elimination.

Shankar Ashwath, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Nidhi Subbaiah, Subha Poonja, Prashanth Sambargi and KP Aravind are nominated contestants of this week for eviction. Prashanth was saved from eviction as he seems to have garnered enough votes to escape elimination.

If reports doing the rounds are anything to go by, Shankar Ashwath seems to be the fifth contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss Kannada season 8. His eviction came as a huge suprise to his fans and audience who are wondering about his sudden elimination.

Many of them were aware that Shankar is in danger zone but they didn’t expect he will get eliminated. Sadly, he will leave the house in tomorrow's episode Super Sunday with Sudeep.

Speculations are doing the rounds that Tollywood king Akkineni Nagarjuna could grace Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 to promote his latest film 'Wild Dog'. It remains to be seen whether this news will come true. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for all the Bigg Boss updates.