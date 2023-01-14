Shocking Double Eviction In Bigg Boss Tamil 6 

Bigg Boss Tamil 6 finale is all set to take place on January 21, 2023. Ahead of Bigg Boss Tamil grand finale, the show organizers are planning a surprising twist for its fans.

We are hearing reports that the Bigg Boss Tamil makers are planning for double eviction in Bigg Boss Tamil 6.

According to the reports, Manikanda Rajesh and ADK are in danger zone. If Bigg Boss makers double eviction, then, Kamal Haasan would eliminate Manikanda Rajesh and ADK from Bigg Boss Tamil 6 are in danger zone with the least votes.

Who do you think will get eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 6. Let us know in the comments section below.