Shocking: Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Mutual Decision Will Leave You Stunned

Bigg Boss Telugu season runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth has managed to be in the news for a long time. It is known that Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh used to be in a relationship. Looks like Deepthi and Shanmukh are not on talking terms anymore. They are said to have parted ways, as per the buzz.

If reports are to be believed, Deepthi Sunaina and Shanmukh Jaswanth unfollowed each other on social media.

The mutual decision of the duo has set tongues wagging on social media. Why is Deepthi Sunaina breaking away from the relationship? Is she hurt by Shanmukh’s relationship with Siri in Bigg Boss house?

There’s a possibility that Deepthi moved on from Shanmukh’s life because of the latter’s behavior in the house. Why Shanmukh and Deepthi are not following each other has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

The answers are best known to them.