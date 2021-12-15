Shocking: Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Finale Week Voting Trends

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 which went on air on September 5, is gearing up to conclude by end of this week. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grand finale is scheduled to be held on December 19, 2021.

Talking about the guests who would be seen in the finale episode are Alia Bhatt-Ram Charan and Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone.

These actors are expected to grace the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. On the other hand, Bigg Boss viewers can't wait to see whowill lift the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 trophy and walk out of the house like a king.

The show organizers will decide the winner based on public voting. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu 5 voting is said to be receiving massive response from the audience across the globe. Do you know who is in lead position in the finale week voting of Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

If reports are to be believed, VJ Sunny is in top position followed by Shanmukh and Siri Hanmanth at No.2 and 2. The bottom contestant with the least votes is said to be Maanas. Bigg Boss Telugu 5 grand finale is likely to be a battle between VJ Sunny and Shanmukh.