Shocking: Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 Contestants Facing Pay Cuts?

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada's second innings is ruling the TRPs charts. Contestants' catfights in the house are making the audience and show buffs glued to their TV sets. The show makers had to cancel the show due to the second wave of Coronavirus. Now they have resumed the show in last week, as season 8 got massive responses from the show buffs.

Rumours are doing the rounds that Kannada Bigg Boss makers are slashing the contestants' remunerations, that’s why some of the contestants are not showing any zeal or interest to continue the game.

On the other hand, the buzz also suggests that’s why show makers are planning to wrap up the show by end of July. If they extend the show, the makers would face a burden to pay remuneration for the contestants.

If you ask us, it could be speculation because Colors Kannada is one of the top entertainment channels. They might not indulge in pay cuts for the contestants. However, an official confirmation regarding the news is awaited...