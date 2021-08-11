Shiva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Sipligunj or Abijeeth for Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Another season of Bigg Boss Telugu is all set to entertain the audience. Four seasons of Bigg Boss Telugu were completed successfully and also earned good viewership and TRP ratings. Tollywood King Nagarjuna and the contestants who entered the glass house never failed to entertain the audience. The show makers always pick contestants who can grab the attention of viewers with their drama, fights and antics. Bigg Boss Telugu Season 1 remains the most popular and favorite season for Telugu viewers. For one, it was the first time that the Telugu audience were introduced to the concept of Bigg Boss. Also, most importantly, the show runners had managed to convince top Tollywood star NTR, whose hosting style won the hearts of the audience. Even to this day, Bigg Boss viewers always compare season 1 to the current season.

As we all know, Shiva Balaji, Kaushal, Rahul Sipligunj, and Abijeeth are the winners of Bigg Boss Telugu in different seasons. Now there is speculation that Bigg Boss Telugu makers are contacting one of the winners to make a re-entry into the show. There is no official confirmation yet but if the speculation does come true, then the TRP ratings of Star Maa will soar for sure. Of all the winners so far, we think only Kaushal Manda would be interested in making entering the Bigg Boss house again. We know the kind of popularity he gained when he as inside the house. He had an army of fans dedicated to him on social media which ensured his win in the show.

Anyway, let us wait and watch who all will enter the shoe. Which season winner do you think should make a re-entry into Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5? Comment Below.

The pilot episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 will reportedly be aired on September 5, 2021. Come back to Sakshipost for updates.