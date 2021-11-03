Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra Leaving Country?

In the midst of the Raj Kundra adult videos case, wife Shilpa Shetty has shared an excerpt from a book the ‘wilderness of intuition’. This post comes shortly after Kundra deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The excerpt starts with a quote credited to the name Alan Alda: “You have to leave the city of your comfort and go into the wilderness of your intuition. What you’ll discover will be wonderful. What you’ll discover is yourself.”

“We gravitate towards comfort. We might have some complaints about our lives—things aren’t perfect—but we know who we are and where we’re going (more or less), and we feel okay about it. What happens when we step out of our comfort zone? Spending a year in another country can cause us to see ourselves and the world much differently. A great loss, or any major change, can push us into a place we never imagined,” read the excerpt.

“I need to step out of my comfort zone and see what happens. Rather than fight change, I’ll embrace it,” it ended.

Many speculated her message to be an indication of Shilpa wanting to leave India. After what happened, maybe she wants to leave the country for some time along with the family. Nothing has been confirmed as of yet and this is just a rumor.