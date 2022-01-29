From Shehnaaz Gill's Tribute to Sidharth Shukla to Prize Money, What to Expect From Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale

This weekend, on January 29 and 30, the much-anticipated Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will air. The participants are giving it their all in order to win the trophy. Following the elimination of Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale last week, Shamita Shetty, Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal were the remaining Big Boss 15 contestants. But now two more have been eliminated.

We saw Rakhi Sawant eliminated recently. But now the buzz is that Rashami Desai will also be evicted right before the finale and with that, we will get the top 5.

Shweta Tiwari, Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh, Rubina Dilaik and others were spotted on the sets of BB15. The winners from the previous season will grace the occasion. It is expected to be a star-studded event. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen paying a tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner, late Sidharth Shukla.

As for the price money, it is now Rs 50 lakh. There has been a lot of confusion regarding the total amount but finally, 6 lakh more has been added to it making a total of Rs 50 lakh. The amount is less when compared to previous seasons of Bigg Boss.