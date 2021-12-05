Shehnaaz Gill Entering Bigg Boss 15?

The makers of Bigg Boss 15 are trying their best to spice up the show and get the audiece4 hooked as before. For that they are bringing in many past season contestants who were liked by the fans. They entered as the wild card contestants. But now the news is that, more of previous seasons big names will be seen in BB15.

Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13 and close friend of the late Sidharth Shukla, is most likely to appear on the reality show 'Bigg Boss 15,' which has seen a rush of wild card entries and special guests to spike up the falling TRP.

This news has not been confirmed as of yet and there still needs to be a confirmation for it. But if this is true then the audience is going to be very excited as Gill became a popular name of BB13.

Recently we saw Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee enter the show along with Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh. Bigg Boss Marathi fame Abhijit Bichkule also made an entry few days later. It is to be seen if Shehnaaz agrees to enter Bigg Boss 15.