Is She The First Wild Card Contestant Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 has only been on the air for a few days, but the audience is already engaged. The reality show hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna is going all out this time. Season 5 will as you can see include a larger number of contestants than in previous seasons of Bigg Boss. The tasks and everything will also be different and tougher this time.

There are already more contestants in the house when compared to the previous seasons, but wild card entries do make the show more interesting. If the person who enters can make things spicier and add more drama, then the audience also changes their opinions.

Earlier there were speculations that there will be no wild card entries as already there are enough contestants. But the rumors suggest that Bigg Boss Telugu 5 can bring in Esha Chawla as the wild card entry. She was to enter in the beginning but after testing Covid19 positive, she was out from the list. Now the speculations are that, if everything goes well, she can enter BB house as a wild card contestant.

Apart from her, the backup contestants were also seen as possible wild cards. Vishwa, Priyanka Raman, and few others were seen as the backup contestants but now that they have not entered Bigg Boss, maybe they can come as the wild card contestant.