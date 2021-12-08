Shannu's Parents Open Up About Shanmukh Wedding With Deepthi Sunaina

Love him or hate, you cannot ignore Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth. He is one of the strongest contestants in the house. Although Shannu does have his share of detractors, his massive fan following spare no chance to promote him on social media. Come weekend and they vote for him in large numbers.

If you look at Deepthi Sunaina's daily stories on Instagram, you would have seen that she has been urging all her fans to support Shanmukh by voting for him. Shanmukh and Deepthi Sunaina are setting serious relationship goals to their fans, who are waiting for them to get hitched.

If you are also waiting for the same, we have some news for you. Shanmukh's parents have reacted to talks of their son's wedding with Deepthi Sunaina. They are believed to have said, "We really didn't know that Shanmukh and Deepthi are seeing each other. We just thought they were friends. If Deepthi Sunaina's parents agree to her marriage with Shanmukh, We don't have any problem either. Shanmukh has one elder brother, we have first get him married. Shanmukh is still young, his marriage can wait. Let's see by the time whether they really want to stick to each other till then and think they still want to spend the rest of their lives with each other."