Shannu Won't Enter Bigg Boss Finals, Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is grabbing the attention of the audience with its tasks and high drama. The audience is glued to their televisions to watch the episodes. Anyway, Star Maa is currently running the most interesting episode, which is the family meet-up round for the contestants. This round is touted to entice even non-Bigg Boss viewers to watch the show as well.

However, the episode is doing well enough that it is breaking the TRP charts for Star Maa. Keeping all this aside, do you know Shannu is losing popularity each day as the show is inching towards its grand finale? Previously, there would only be positive reviews and tweets about Shannu, but now there has been a lot of negative feedback about Shannu from Bigg Boss Telugu 5 viewers on social media platforms.

As we said from the start, Siri's closeness is pulling Shannu's popularity and his game down. Yes, there is a lot of negativity about Siri and Shannu's romance in the house. And Siri, who is always kissing and hugging Shannu, is making him look bad outside the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 house. Netizens say that Shannu and Siri don't deserve to be in the top 5 list, and we can even say that Shannu has dropped to the top 3 this week from the top 1 position. So if he continues to romance Siri and won't avoid her, then he might lose the game. Even Nagarjuna warned Siri several times to play her game instead of romancing Shannu.

What is your opinion on it? Let us know in your comments. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.