Shannu Will Be Winner Even If He Loses Bigg Boss Telugu 5

Bigg Boss Telugu 5 contestant Shanmukh Jaswanth is hitting the headlines for various reasons. Scores of Shannu fans are rooting for him.

Meanwhile, rumors are doing the rounds that Shanmukh might not win Bigg Boss Telugu 5. But let me tell you Shanmukh will still gain a lot even if he does not win the show. Wondering how? Read on...

We already told you that Shanmukh Jaswanth is one of the highest-paid contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. We also told you that Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and Ram Charan are likely to grace Bigg Boss Telugu 5 as chief guests during the grand finale. The latest we hear is that the show organizers are reportedly planning to gift a swanky vehicle to the first runner-up of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Last time, Sohel also settled for the runner-up position but earned more than what the winner got. A source in the know has predicted that Bigg Boss makers could be planning the same thing for Shanmukh too if he gets into the bottom of the list in terms of votes.

Taking all these into consideration, Shanmukh’s high remuneration plus the special gift he will get from the makers are likely to add up to more than the winner's prize money. But but, we all know that Shannu is the most popular contestants in the house right now. So should he also win the show, it will be a huge plus. What say folks? Who are you placing your bets on? Will Shannu win Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

Share your views in the comments below.